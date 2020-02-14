A Federal School Safety website launched this week

Earlier this week, the Trump Administration launched the federal school safety clearinghouse website: SchoolSafety.gov. This website is a one-stop-shop with resources for Kindergarten through Grade 12 (K-12) administrators, educators, parents and law enforcement to use to prepare for and address various threats related to safety, security, and support in schools.

In an effort to address this important issue, President Trump had earlier established the Federal Commission on School Safety to review safety practices and make meaningful and actionable recommendations of best practices to keep students safe. This new website has been created with input from the Commission, and the inter-agency cooperation of the Department of Justice, Department of Education, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and

Human Services,

“As a parent, I understand the importance of knowing that our children are as safe and protected as they can be in our schools,” said United States Attorney Mark Klaassen. “I know that many districts across Wyoming have already taken substantial and important steps to make our schools safer and I hope this new website will be a welcome additional resource. This information may also be useful to parents concerned about security issues who want to stay informed about ways

to address these issues for themselves and their families.”