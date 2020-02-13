Sovereignty Agreement reached on potential transfer of Gillette Mines

Governor Mark Gordon has announced that the State of Wyoming has reached an agreement on a Limited Waiver of Sovereign Immunity between the state and the Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC). The Governor has issued the following statement on the agreement:

“I am pleased to announce that the state of Wyoming has reached an agreement with NTEC on a waiver of sovereign immunity. This agreement now clears a pathway for NTEC to take the necessary steps to apply for the transfer of permits to mine at the Antelope, Cordero Rojo and Young’s Creek coal mines. It is consistent with the requirements in the Wyoming Environmental Quality Act and the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA).

I applaud the efforts of the Department of Environmental Quality and the Attorney General’s office, who originally identified concerns about sovereign immunity. The state has been negotiating the contents of this waiver continuously since September, when NTEC purchased the mines from the previous operator. I look forward to a long and productive future for NTEC in our state.”