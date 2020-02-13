Second Border War on tap Saturday in Laramie

The Wyoming Cowboys host the Colorado State Rams in the second edition of this season’s Border war on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. The contest will be seen on AT&T SportsNet. The Pokes dropped the first meeting of the season at Colorado State by a score of 72-61, but the Cowboys took the home win against the Rams last season in Laramie 74-66.

For more information regarding tickets for Saturday’s game, visit GoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

Fans can listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming head into the contest with a 6-19 overall record and a 1-12 mark in conference play. Wyoming enjoyed a bye mid-week after falling on the road at New Mexico last Saturday. Wyoming ranks fifth in the Mountain West this season in three-point defense at 32.5 percent. The Pokes held Colorado State to 22 percent from behind the arc in the first meeting this season, as it was 15 points below their season average. On the flip side, Wyoming has struggled from behind the arc over the last five contests hitting 5.4 per game and shooting 23 percent from deep.

The Rams head into Saturday’s contest with a 17-9 overall record and a 8-5 mark in conference play. Colorado State fell at home on Tuesday to Utah State, 75-72. The Rams ranks second in the Mountain West this season in steals per game at 6.8. CSU also ranks second in the MW in assists per game at 15.8. Colorado State is shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc for fourth in the MW and No. 32 in the nation.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring, rebounding an assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He adds 17 points per game to rank fourth in the conference. He also adds four assists per game for sixth in the MW. He leads Wyoming grabbing 5.8 rebounds per night. He has scored 20 or more points in six games this season. Senior Jake Hendricks adds 9.6 points per night. He is nearing the top-10 in career three pointers and has 63 triples this season, which is nearing single season list.

The Rams are led in scoring by freshman guard Isaiah Stevens at 13.6 points per game. He also leads the team and ranks third in the conference at 4.6 assists per game. Senior Nico Carvacho leads the team and the conference in rebounding at 10.8 boards per game. He also adds 12.5 points per night. He leads the team with 129 field goals for the season and is shooting 55 percent from the floor.

About The Series

Wyoming leads the all-time series against the Rams 135-97 in a series that dates back to 1911. The Pokes are 78-37 against Colorado State in games in Laramie. The Rams took the first contest of the season on Jan. 4 in Fort Collins 72-61.

Up Next

Wyoming will make a trip to Utah State on Wednesday in a 7 p.m. contest on ESPN3.