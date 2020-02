Light snow across northern areas will end this morning, with partly cloudy skies expected this afternoon.

Riverton Forecast:

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Light north northeast wind.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Lander Forecast:

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Light and variable wind.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Light and variable wind.

Dubois Forecast: