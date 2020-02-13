Breaking News

Migration Corridor Order to be signed in Cheyenne today

Article Updated: February 13, 2020
Gov Gordon and Wyoming PBS Foundation Director Joanna Kail shared a laugh during a reception in Cheyenne this week. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

Governor Mark Gordon will hold a signing ceremony for his Migration Corridor Executive Order this afternoon, February 13, in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference room in the State Capitol Building. Legislators and members of the public are welcome to attend.

The Executive Order (EO) contains many of the recommendations released by the Migration Corridor Advisory Group, which met publicly three times in 2019. These include changes to the process for officially designating a corridor, the establishment of area working groups for corridors considered for designation, and a requirement to actively engage landowners prior to corridor designation. The EO provides a practical way to identify, designate and protect a few migration routes, respect landowners’ private rights and maintain Wyoming’s wildlife and resources.

