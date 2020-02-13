Identity Theft Investigted; Mailboxes damaged

The Dispatch Center at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 43 calls for service on Wednesday, including 16 ambulance calls and one fire call. Eleven individuals were booked into the detention center, which today has an inmate population of 189, including one inmate on home detention and eight inmates being housed outside of the county.

Items of note from the call blotter:

A report of identity theft was reported on Spring Valley Drive near Lander.

A bottle of whiskey was reported stolen from the Maverik Country Store.

At Gardens North Subdivision near Riverton, a number of mailboxes were reported damaged.

A suspicious person was reported after a woman drove down a long driveway of the reporting party’s neighbor, went behind the house, and later the woman was found inside the house. An investigation is underway.

A vehicle hit and injured a deer on the Lyons Valley Road outside of Lander. A State Trooper was dispatched to the scene.