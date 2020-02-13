Fraud reported; Missing Tow Truck; Fender-Bender

An 11-year-old student from Hudson at the Lander Middle School was cited for theft

Police are investigating a fraud involving missing tools. Police are seeking a subject of interest.

A fender-bender was reported in the parking lot at Safeway. No arrests or citations were reported.

Police are on the lookout for a tow truck that was borrowed and not yet returned.

Arrests:

Samantha Mitchell, 41, Lander, Arrested. Domestic Battery.

Edwin Armour, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Theft.

Tashina Jealous, 34, Lander, Arrested. Failure to Appear, Interference, Shoplifting

Kelsey Washington, 30, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Shoplifting.

Jasmine Quintero, 25, Lander, Citation. Dog License Required.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.