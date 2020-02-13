CWC’s Holbert received State Community College Award

Central Wyoming College’s Heather Holbert was named the recipient of the state’s Community College Classified Employee of the year Award last night in Cheyenne. Holbert has served as a leader of CWC’s Classified Staff in many areas, including service as Classified Staff President, a participant on the Continuous Quality Improvement Steering Committee, participation in the college’s overhaul of the Positive Employee Engagement Strategic plan Key Result as well as serving on the Policies and Procedures Committee. In addition to her contributions to CWC, Heather was recently promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the Marine Corps Reserves . A helicopter pilot, she has served on reserve duty for more than nine years.

Also on Wednesday CWC Trustee Ernie Over of Midvale was re-elected as the President of the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees for a second term.

Wyoming Community College Commission member Ember Oakley of Riverton participated in the WCCC meetings Thursday morning at Laramie County Community College’s Pathfinder Center.