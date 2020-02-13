Commission Formalizes Policy on Wages & Hiring

The Fremont County Commissioners on Tuesday, by resolution, reaffirmed a current county policy on wages and hiring on Tuesday. According to the resolution signed by Commission Chairman Travis Becker, “in an effort to control the budget and ensure that precautions are taken with spending within county departments, the commission feel it is necessary to initiate wage and hiring practices, which includes any hiring and any wage changes for any county department must be approved in advance by a majority of the commission. The Resolution will be in effect for one year, at which time it could be renewed.

In other business, the commission awarded a big of $30,998 to Eaton Sales for a software upgrade at county fuel sites at Pavillion, Lander, Riverton and Lysite. The board also accepted a low bid from Olson’s Auto Body and Towing in the amount of $1,530 for repairs to a Sheriff’s Department patrol pickup.