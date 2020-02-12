Woman threatened; Crash; Found marijuana

Riverton Police on Monday received a report that a woman and her dogs were threatened with harm in the 1100 block of Fremont Avenue in an apparent dispute between neighbors. A report was taken.

A two-vehicle crash was reported at 3:37 Monday in the 800 block of North Federal between a Silver Chevrolet Impala and a dark blue Dodge Ram pickup. There were no injuries.

Some marijuana was found in the city and was logged in to the police departments evidence locker. The owner may claim their missing weed at the RPD at 816 North Federal.

Officers were called to the SageWest Health Care Emergency Room at 12:07 a.m. on Tuesday to assist ER staff with a belligerent patient.