The Stock Doc Presents: The Oscars!

You’re always talking about your pet. They’re “THE CUTEST,” have the best tricks, or that one of a kind puppy face. The Stock Doc is giving you a chance to show off your pet with The Oscars!
All you have to do is send The Stock Doc a picture of your fur-baby on Facebook along with what category you want them entered in. It gets better… You can enter your pet in more than one category!
The categories are:
-Best Behavior For a Photographer
-Most Beautiful Senior
-Most Handsome Senior
-Best Smile
-Best Ears
-Best Costume
-Best Rescue Story
-Cutest Paws
-Best Performance by a pet in social media feed ( can be a video)
Enter your pets for an Oscar by clicking HERE!
Send your photo and information to the Stock Doc.
Here’s some of the first nominees!