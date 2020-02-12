The Stock Doc Presents: The Oscars!

You’re always talking about your pet. They’re “THE CUTEST,” have the best tricks, or that one of a kind puppy face. The Stock Doc is giving you a chance to show off your pet with The Oscars!

All you have to do is send The Stock Doc a picture of your fur-baby on Facebook along with what category you want them entered in. It gets better… You can enter your pet in more than one category!

The categories are:

-Best Behavior For a Photographer

-Most Beautiful Senior

-Most Handsome Senior

-Best Smile

-Best Ears

-Best Costume

-Best Rescue Story

-Cutest Paws

-Best Performance by a pet in social media feed ( can be a video)

Enter your pets for an Oscar by clicking HERE!

Send your photo and information to the Stock Doc.

Here’s some of the first nominees!