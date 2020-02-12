Breaking News

Let’s Talk Fremont 02/11/20 Part Two

WyoToday
Article Updated: February 12, 2020
Comments Off on Let’s Talk Fremont 02/11/20 Part Two

On the second part of Let’s Talk, Ernie and Terry Wilson, director of the Central Wyoming College Nursing Program discussed an upcoming trip for nursing students to Haiti for collaborative work with nursing students there. 


Terry Wilson

Post navigation

Posted in: