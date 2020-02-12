Fifty-three on UW’s Fall President’s Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists 40 students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties on the 2019 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the web page at: www.uwyo.edu/.
Students are:
Crowheart
Riley Rux
Lander
Kailee S. Behunin
Brooke R. Berg
Taurey Rosenhahn Carr
Carlyn Fletcher Cook
Ryan James Crawford
Andrew N. Gramlich
Alexandra Joy Jacobson
Maria Kulow
Max Mazurie
Annikki M. Peterson
Annika Poitras
Sydney Polson
Tessa E. Rodgers
Nathan Calvin Sonnenschein
Rachael A. Troxel
Jackson G. Weller
Madison Kristine Williams
Allison Lerae Womack
Pavillion
Charles David Dechert
Kyle L. Hessling
Ben Zoller
Riverton
William Brad Baxter
Troy Garret Cassity
Adam R. Conner
Lena Kathleen Dechert
Jayd M. Dion
Kate Blythe Gamble
Kathryn Jean Hazlewood
Sierra Raelee Hernandez
Rebekah L. Hutchison
Michaela G. Kechter
Mackenzie Kellner
Sean Thornton
Kirstee Kaye Trees
Alexandra Lea Verosky
Sean P. Watts
Connor D. Wilkinson
Shoshoni
Bridgette Fullmer
Katelyn Sims
Thermopolis
Chloe Renae Crosby
Amanda Dinsmore
Darren Carl Leonhardt
Margaret A. Ryan
Courtney N. Yarrington
Worland
Nathan T. Barrus
Sariah Mackenzie Durrant
Shania L. Hernandez
Callie Jewel Klinghagen
Alexandra Lee Mulhall
Mary Rose Rucinski
Aaron Thomas Vigil
Taylor Ann Warner