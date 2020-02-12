Fifty-three on UW’s Fall President’s Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists 40 students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties on the 2019 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the web page at: www.uwyo.edu/.

Students are:

Crowheart

Riley Rux

Lander

Kailee S. Behunin

Brooke R. Berg

Taurey Rosenhahn Carr

Carlyn Fletcher Cook

Ryan James Crawford

Andrew N. Gramlich

Alexandra Joy Jacobson

Maria Kulow

Max Mazurie

Annikki M. Peterson

Annika Poitras

Sydney Polson

Tessa E. Rodgers

Nathan Calvin Sonnenschein

Rachael A. Troxel

Jackson G. Weller

Madison Kristine Williams

Allison Lerae Womack

Pavillion

Charles David Dechert

Kyle L. Hessling

Ben Zoller

Riverton

William Brad Baxter

Troy Garret Cassity

Adam R. Conner

Lena Kathleen Dechert

Jayd M. Dion

Kate Blythe Gamble

Kathryn Jean Hazlewood

Sierra Raelee Hernandez

Rebekah L. Hutchison

Michaela G. Kechter

Mackenzie Kellner

Sean Thornton

Kirstee Kaye Trees

Alexandra Lea Verosky

Sean P. Watts

Connor D. Wilkinson

Shoshoni

Bridgette Fullmer

Katelyn Sims

Thermopolis

Chloe Renae Crosby

Amanda Dinsmore

Darren Carl Leonhardt

Margaret A. Ryan

Courtney N. Yarrington

Worland

Nathan T. Barrus

Sariah Mackenzie Durrant

Shania L. Hernandez

Callie Jewel Klinghagen

Alexandra Lee Mulhall

Mary Rose Rucinski

Aaron Thomas Vigil

Taylor Ann Warner

