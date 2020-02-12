Drunk Drivers caught during special Super Bowl patrols

As part of an impaired driving enforcement operation over Super Bowl weekend, Fremont County law enforcement officers stopped 222 vehicles and arrested 6 impaired drivers.

Law enforcement’s focus was on impaired drivers but 28 speeding citations and 165 warnings were issued for traffic violations.

No fatal crashes were reported in Fremont County over the weekend.

Fremont County law enforcement agencies are conducting a multi-agency traffic enforcement effort in 2020. The Super Bowl operation was the first of 6 planned operations; next up is the St. Patrick’s Day effort on Tuesday, March 17.

The purpose of the targeted enforcement operations is to reduce fatal crashes in Fremont County through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. Focused enforcement efforts are surrounded by a media campaign stressing law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seatbelt enforcement.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is also urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.