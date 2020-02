Join Central Bank & Trust for Business After Hours at our Lander branch! Have great conversation with people from around the community and enjoy some refreshments and hors d’oeuvres from Lick Skillet.

We will have door prizes and a putting game.

When: February 20, 2020 at 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Where: Central Bank & Trust, 285 Main St, Lander