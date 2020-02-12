Aspen Early Learning Center student success recognized

Fremont County School District Number 25’s Aspen Early Learning Center has been recognized by Solution Tree for its sustained success in raising student achievement. Aspen is one of about 200 schools and districts in the United States and Canada to receive the honor.

According to a news release, The successful implementation of a “Professional Learning commnities at Work” (PLC) process at the school was a major contributing factor in the improvement and achievement of its students.

Aspen Principal Sheryl Esposito said she was very proud of her entire staff. She said the school works hard to focus on the needs of each individual student. She said the school is honored by this recogntion. She also said the school is on a strong track for consistent improvement and student success.

PLCs are schools or districts in which educators recognize the key to improved learning for students is on-going job-embedded learnng for the adults who serve these students. The three big ideas of a PLC call upon educators are:

Focus on Learning Build a collaborative culture Create a results oriented school

Schools are recognized based on strict criteria, including demonstration of a commitment to PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least three years, and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period.