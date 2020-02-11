Tuesday: Cold lingering with snow flurries through Wed. News Director Article Updated: February 11, 2020 Comments Off on Tuesday: Cold lingering with snow flurries through Wed. Share on FacebookTweet this! The National Weather Service is predicting cold temperatures with more sunshine today. Light snow is expected across northwest and northern Wyoming, spreading into central Wyoming overnight. Accumulations will remain light at lower elevations. Dubois Forecast: TodayPatchy blowing snow after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.TonightPartly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Lander Forecast: TodaySunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind.TonightPartly cloudy, with a low around 13. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Riverton Forecast: TodaySunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -10. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.TonightPartly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 7 mph. Post navigation Previous postParticipate in the Legislature and here is how you can Next postCarol Marie Williams Posted in: Latest News Tags:Local weather outlook