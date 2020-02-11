Tuesday: Cold lingering with snow flurries through Wed.

The National Weather Service is predicting cold temperatures with more sunshine today. Light snow is expected across northwest and northern Wyoming, spreading into central Wyoming overnight. Accumulations will remain light at lower elevations.

Dubois Forecast:

Today

Patchy blowing snow after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph.

Lander Forecast:

Today

Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Riverton Forecast: