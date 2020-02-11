Breaking News

New Graduate Tonight; RHS Speech team to Cambridge

Article Updated: February 11, 2020
The Riverton School Board members. Jeremy Hernandez was absent at the time this photo was taken. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

The Riverton School Board meets tonight at 7 p.m. at the Central Office, 121 North Fifth West in regular session with a number of action items on tap, including:

• Frontier Academy Graduation for Matthew Alan Waters

• An out-of-state travel request for the Riverton High School Speech and Debate Team to travel to Cambridge, Massachusetts this month for the Harvard National High School Invitational Forensics Tournament.

• Award a bid for the District #25 Access Control Door Locking System project to APi Systems Integrators of Casper in the amount of $136,714.00.  The project is funded through the K12 Security Remedy Funding.  The project will update security hardware at all District #25 locations.  APi Systems Integrators of Casper was the only bidder.

• Superintendent Terry Snyder is requesting the Board approve a Director of Technology for Student Digital Learning and Management position and job description.

• Approve the resignation of Mary Kellogg as the Title VI Coordinator effective June 30, 2020 and Matthew Coughanour as an RMS 7th Grade Assistant Football Coach effective immediately.

• An interview team is recommending the Board offer a contract to Casey Styvar as a RHS Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor.

• Consider a letter of retirement from RHS Industrial Arts Teacher Leonard Abernathy.

• Approve the resignation of Jodi Reed as an Aspen Early Learning Center Kindergarten Teacher effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year and Trista Day as a High School Head Volleyball Coach effective February 10, 2020.

The meeting is open to the public.

