New Graduate Tonight; RHS Speech team to Cambridge

The Riverton School Board meets tonight at 7 p.m. at the Central Office, 121 North Fifth West in regular session with a number of action items on tap, including:

• Frontier Academy Graduation for Matthew Alan Waters

• An out-of-state travel request for the Riverton High School Speech and Debate Team to travel to Cambridge, Massachusetts this month for the Harvard National High School Invitational Forensics Tournament.

• Award a bid for the District #25 Access Control Door Locking System project to APi Systems Integrators of Casper in the amount of $136,714.00. The project is funded through the K12 Security Remedy Funding. The project will update security hardware at all District #25 locations. APi Systems Integrators of Casper was the only bidder.

• Superintendent Terry Snyder is requesting the Board approve a Director of Technology for Student Digital Learning and Management position and job description.

• Approve the resignation of Mary Kellogg as the Title VI Coordinator effective June 30, 2020 and Matthew Coughanour as an RMS 7th Grade Assistant Football Coach effective immediately.

• An interview team is recommending the Board offer a contract to Casey Styvar as a RHS Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor.

• Consider a letter of retirement from RHS Industrial Arts Teacher Leonard Abernathy.

• Approve the resignation of Jodi Reed as an Aspen Early Learning Center Kindergarten Teacher effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year and Trista Day as a High School Head Volleyball Coach effective February 10, 2020.

The meeting is open to the public.