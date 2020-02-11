Nellie Tayloe Ross Award goes to Rep. Andi Clifford

Each year, the Wyoming Democratic Party honors a WyoDem woman by presenting her with the Nellie Tayloe Ross Award. Recipients are chosen for their hard work and achievements for equality, women’s rights, and their trailblazing spirit.

Fremont County State Representative Andi Clifford is the recipient of the 2020 Nellie Tayloe Ross Award.

Rep. Andi Clifford in a Traditional Native American skirt on the first day of the 2020 State Legislature

Rep. Clifford is a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, and only the second Native American woman elected to the Wyoming legislature. Her dedication to representing the Wind River Reservation and the people of Fremont County is a shining example of what our government should be, and we’re proud to call her one of our own.

–Wyoming Democratic Party Media Release