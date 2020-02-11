Carol Marie Williams, 78, of Lander, died in her home on February 10, 2020 with family beside her.

A public Visitation will be 5 – 7 pm, Friday, February, 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home. Visitation will continue 8:30 – 9:40 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Relief Society Room, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 639 Cascade, Lander, WY 82520.

The Funeral will then begin in the Chapel at 10am in the same Church. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander.