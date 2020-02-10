President’s Budget “just suggestions” said Enzi

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued the following statement today after President Trump released his fiscal year 2021 budget proposal:

“Presidents’ budgets are a reflection of Administration priorities, but in the end, they are just a list of suggestions, as the power of the purse rests with Congress,” said Enzi. “Bipartisan consensus will be necessary to bring our debt and deficits under control. I hope to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to put our country on a more sustainable fiscal course.”