Nine Arrests; Gas Drive Off; Assault; Rollover Crash

Riverton Police responded to 78 calls for service on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Nine arrests were made and numerous citations issued for minors drinking alcohol.

Items of note from the call blotter include:

A gasoline drive-off in the amount of $35 was reported from 1100 block of North Federal. The report indicated the driver was a female in a gold-colored SUV.

A porch package theft was reported over the weekend from 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard.

A report is pending on an incident in which a female was apparently beaten-up and was laying injured outside of an apartment in the 700 block of Eagle Drive.

Riverton Police assisted the Fire Department with a downed wires call in the alley of the 800 block of West Main Street behind Hilltop Liquors.

A resident who plowed snow from a driveway onto Forrest Drive returned and removed the snow from the road. It is a violation of Riverton’s Municipal Code to shovel or plow snow from private property onto a city Street.

Officers responded to a one-vehicle rollover in the 6700 block of Riverview Drive Sunday morning.

Arrests:

Clemet Eagle, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Andrew Brown, 35, Ethete, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Francheska Rodiguez, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery

A 17-year-old Riverton Male was issued a Citation for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Drivers License Required. The complaint came from Central Wyoming College.

Tami Reed, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Six juveniles were issued citations for Minor in Possession of Alcohol and were released to responsible parties following a traffic stop in the 1500 block of East Monroe Street.

Jeremy Sanders, 44, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication.

Annie Willow, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Clement Eagle, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Augustine Ridgley, 63, Ethete. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Clement Eagle, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Open Container

LaytonLittle, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.