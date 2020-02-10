On Monday’s Let’s Talk, Ernie chatted with Tony Leonard from the St.John’s Lander Clinic.
Breaking News
The Lander City Council Tuesday night will consider the renewal of the city's liquor license…
U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued the following statement today after President Trump released his…
Governor Mark Gordon delivered his 2020 State of the State Address before a Joint Session…
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center in Lander reported receiving 110 calls for service…
Lander Police responded to 30 calls for service on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Items of…
Riverton Police responded to 78 calls for service on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Nine arrests…
Local commercial truck driving instructors, Wind River Job Corps students and local trucking employers were…
Rep. Chuck Gray, Casper, has filed a bill in the Wyoming Legislature which creates a…
The Hot Springs County Detention Center currently has a roster of 11 inmates, eight men…