Firearm Stolen; Six Arrests

Lander Police responded to 30 calls for service on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Items of interest from the call blotter include:

Police are investigating the theft of a firearm from a vehicle that had been loaned to a friend.

Arrests/Citations

Jasmine Quintero, 25, Lander, Citation. Dog at Large

Neil Patrick Yeargen-Track, 26, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Four (4) Fremont County warrants.

Jane Yeargan, 59, Fort Washakie, Citation. Expired Registration and No Insurance.

Shaw Whiteman, 36, Fort Washakie, Arrested. LPD Warrant and Trespassing

Anthony Lowe, 23, Lander. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence; Citation for Revoked License, Seatbelt Use, Fail to Maintain Lane and No insurance.

Herman Addison, 37, Lander, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Patrick Lookingbill, 32,Lander, Arrested. Driving While Suspended and Citation for Expired Registration and No insurance.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.