Chiefs Rock Rocky; Tigers, Cougars, Wranglers win two

Article Updated: February 9, 2020
The Chiefs' Austin Hill went up for a shot against Rocky Mountain Saturday in the Chiefs victory over the previously #1 Grizzlies. Wyotoday photo by Cody Beers

High School:

Thursday

Star Valley 79, Riverton 37 / Girls: Star Valley 47 Riverton 37

Lander Valley 51, Lyman 47 / Girls: Lander Valley 43 Lyman 38

Greybull at Shoshoni – Cancelled

Friday

Riverton 61, Jackson 23 / Girls: Riverton 42 Jackson 34

Wyoming Indian 54 Greybull 32 / Girls: Wyoming Indian 69 Greybull 44

St. Stephens 87 Dubois 59

Worland 86 Thermopolis 47 / Girls: Worland 49 Thermopolis 46

Saturday

Lander Valley 65 Mountain View 60 – 2 OT’s / Girls: LVHS 61 #2 Mtn. View 51

Wyoming Indian 72 Rocky Mountain 68 / Girls: Wyoming Indian 36 Rocky Mountain 32

Shoshoni 51 Wright 21 / Girls: Shoshoni 42 Wright 33 (in Wright)

Shoshoni 59 Glenrock 44 / Girls: Glenrock 45 Shoshoni 41 (in Wright)

Wind River 76 Glenrock 49 (in Shoshoni) / Lady Cougars vs Glenrock at Wright – Cancelled

Wind River 58 Wright 44 (in Shoshoni) / Lady Cougars vs Wright at Wright – Cancelled

Farson-Eden at #3 St. Stephens – canceled

Worland 65 Rawlins 54/ Girls: Worland 56 Rawlins 47

NJCAA – Region IX

Central Wyoming- 76 Eastern Wyoming- 70

Darius Guinn- 28 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Jaylon Gentry- 21 points, 2 assists

