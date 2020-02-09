Chiefs Rock Rocky; Tigers, Cougars, Wranglers win two

High School:
Thursday
Star Valley 79, Riverton 37 / Girls: Star Valley 47 Riverton 37
Lander Valley 51, Lyman 47 / Girls: Lander Valley 43 Lyman 38
Greybull at Shoshoni – Cancelled
Friday
Riverton 61, Jackson 23 / Girls: Riverton 42 Jackson 34
Wyoming Indian 54 Greybull 32 / Girls: Wyoming Indian 69 Greybull 44
St. Stephens 87 Dubois 59
Worland 86 Thermopolis 47 / Girls: Worland 49 Thermopolis 46
Saturday
Lander Valley 65 Mountain View 60 – 2 OT’s / Girls: LVHS 61 #2 Mtn. View 51
Wyoming Indian 72 Rocky Mountain 68 / Girls: Wyoming Indian 36 Rocky Mountain 32
Shoshoni 51 Wright 21 / Girls: Shoshoni 42 Wright 33 (in Wright)
Shoshoni 59 Glenrock 44 / Girls: Glenrock 45 Shoshoni 41 (in Wright)
Wind River 76 Glenrock 49 (in Shoshoni) / Lady Cougars vs Glenrock at Wright – Cancelled
Wind River 58 Wright 44 (in Shoshoni) / Lady Cougars vs Wright at Wright – Cancelled
Farson-Eden at #3 St. Stephens – canceled
Worland 65 Rawlins 54/ Girls: Worland 56 Rawlins 47
NJCAA – Region IX
Central Wyoming- 76 Eastern Wyoming- 70
Darius Guinn- 28 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Jaylon Gentry- 21 points, 2 assists