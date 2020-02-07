Heiser named Provost at Central Ohio Tech College

NEWARK, Ohio, October 15, 2019 – Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) has named former Riverton resident Eric A. Heiser, PhD, as incoming provost of the two-year college. Heiser joined COTC in January.

Heiser has been the dean and director of career and technical education at Salt Lake Community College’s (SLCC) School of Applied Technology and Technical Specialties. An open-door, student-focused, urban multi-campus college, SLCC serves more than 60,000 students through credit and non-credit courses.

“Eric is an experienced senior leader in higher education whose administrative background in applied technology, guided pathways and student success is uniquely suited to COTC’s direct needs,” said COTC President John M. Berry, PhD. “He is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the two-year college and workforce development landscape. It is my distinct pleasure to welcome him to COTC.”

Heiser was previously an assistant professor of business at Central Wyoming College and served as director at the college’s Rural Justice Training Center. He holds a Doctorate of Philosophy in Higher Education Leadership from Colorado State University, a Master of Arts in Adult and Post-Secondary Education and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Wyoming, and an Associate of Science in Business Administration from Central Wyoming College.

In his role at COTC, Heiser will serve as chief academic and enrollment officer, providing leadership for academics, student affairs and enrollment management.

A national search began in July 2019. David Brillhart, MSM, COTC vice president for business and finance, led the eight-person search committee comprised of faculty, staff and external constituents.

“I want to extend my deepest appreciation to the provost search committee,” Berry added. “Your dedication and thoroughness have been evident throughout the entire search process. Thank you, David, for your leadership, and thank you to each committee member for your service to COTC.”

COTC is a fully accredited, public college dedicated to providing high-quality, accessible programs of technical education in response to current and emerging employment needs. COTC is the only technical college in Ohio operating four full-service campus locations: Newark, Coshocton, Knox and Pataskala.