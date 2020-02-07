Fender-Benders; Nine Arrests recorded

Riverton Police responded to 37 calls for service on Tuesday. Items of note from the call log:

An individual wanted on a United States Marshal’s warrant was spotted in Riverton on Tuesday, but officers were unable to locate the subject.

A fender-bender at North Federal and Park Avenue resulted in enough damage for a state accident report to be filed. The crash was reported between a black Dodge Ram and a white GMC Tuesday at 1:16 p.m.

A hit-and-run driver struck a silver Chevy pickup in the parking lot at Walmart and fled the scene. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Brian Anderson, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Municipal Warrant

Christopher SunRhodes, 66, Arapahoe, Arrested. Open Container and on 7 (seven) Riverton Municipal warrants.

Rudolph Norse, 51, Riverton, Arrested. Open Container.

Cynthia Shakespeare, 57, Arapahoe, Arrested. Riverton Municipal warrant

Thomas Brown, 48, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Municipal warrant

Francis Warrent, 62, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Municipal warrant

Rudolph Norse, 51, Riverton, Arrested. Open Container and Public Intoxication.

Melisa Moss, 32, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Jeremy Sanders, 44, Riverton, Arrested. Open Container and Public Intoxication