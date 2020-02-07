Fender-Benders; Nine Arrests recorded

Riverton Police responded to 37 calls for service on Tuesday. Items of note from the call log:
An individual wanted on a United States Marshal’s warrant was spotted in Riverton on Tuesday, but officers were unable to locate the subject.
A fender-bender at North Federal and Park Avenue resulted in enough damage for a state accident report to be filed. The crash was reported between a black Dodge Ram and a white GMC Tuesday at 1:16 p.m.
A hit-and-run driver struck a silver Chevy pickup in the parking lot at Walmart and fled the scene. A report is pending.
Arrests:
Brian Anderson, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Municipal Warrant
Christopher SunRhodes, 66, Arapahoe, Arrested. Open Container and on 7 (seven) Riverton Municipal warrants.
Rudolph Norse, 51, Riverton, Arrested. Open Container.
Cynthia Shakespeare, 57, Arapahoe, Arrested. Riverton Municipal warrant
Thomas Brown, 48, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Municipal warrant
Francis Warrent, 62, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Municipal warrant
Rudolph Norse, 51, Riverton, Arrested. Open Container and Public Intoxication.
Melisa Moss, 32, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Jeremy Sanders, 44, Riverton, Arrested. Open Container and Public Intoxication