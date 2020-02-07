Burglary in Shoshoni; Hit-and-Run on 17 Mile Road

The Dispatch Center at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in Lander reported receiving 44 calls for service on Thursday, including 17 calls for an ambulance. Six individuals were booked into the detention center which is reponsible for 194 inmates, one inmate is on home detention and 12 are being housed outside of the county.

Items of note from the call blotter:

A burglary was reported in Shoshoni and an investigation is underway. The location was redacted from the report.

A two-vehicle hit-and-run was reported at 404 p.m. on the 17-Mile Road on the Wind River Reservation. The case was referred to the BIA Wind River Police.