Dec 23, 1923 – Feb 5, 2020

Funeral services for Delbert Russell Jennings, 96, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Help for Health Hospice Home in care of Davis Funeral Home will be appreciated.

Mr. Jennings passed away at his home in Riverton on February 5, 2020.

He was born on December 23, 1923 in Vandalia, Illinois, son of Russell and Blanch (Shope) Jennings.

On October 10, 1942, Delbert married Rachael Elizabeth Brewbaker in Vandalia, Ill. The couple moved to Riverton in 1949 for Delbert to be able to work in the oilfield industry. He also worked as a carpenter for various firms and later ran a used furniture and antiques shop for the past 30 years.

Delbert enjoyed riding horses and mules on pack trips as well as hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his son, Kenneth and his wife, Betsy Jennings of Kinnear, WY; daughter, Wanda and her husband, John Dermer of Gilbert, AZ; brother-in-law, Dennis Inman of KY; 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 14 great, great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachael; their son, Keith Jennings; his sister, Ruby Inman and his parents.

