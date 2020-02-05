Hazardous Weather Outlook issued, More Snow, Wind

The next storm system will be moving in today and will bring snow to the west and north, and bring wind to the southern wind corridor. The National Weather Service Station at Riverton Regional Airport predicts snow and wind will last through Friday. Blowing snow across southern and central WY will cause hazardous travel conditions

Hazardous Weather Outlook — National Weather Service Riverton for the Wind River Mountains East- Upper Wind River Basin-Wind River Basin-Lander Foothills- Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range-

Today and tonight – Light snow will once again move into the northwest this morning as a weather system approaches the state. This snow will become moderate to heavy and spread across the rest of the west this afternoon, this evening and overnight snow will begin to spread across the north.

This afternoon a strong gusty southwest to west wind will develop across Sweetwater and southern Lincoln Counties. Blowing snow and reduced visibility could make for hazardous travel conditions along I-80. .

Thursday through Tuesday. Thursday through Friday…Snow in the north and west could be heavy at times through Friday. High winds will be possible in Sweetwater County Thursday afternoon and Friday. Blowing snow and reduced visibility could make for hazardous travel conditions along I-80. Saturday…Snow across western and northern portions. Tuesday…Snow across western and northern portions.