Farm & Ranch Days on, turnout is good

The Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds was filled this morning with the annual Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days sponsored by the University of Wyoming Extension Office.

The trade show was very busy this morning as four tracks of programming was held, with a new program each hour in each track.

Thursday there will be five “Private Pesticide Classes” on the proper use and application of pesticides for the protection of the environment and safety of the applicator.

Tomorrow also features First Response Training for “Stopping the Bleed, Electrocutions & CPS and Burns and Amputations. The class will be taught by personnel from Classic Air Medical and Guardian Flight/AMR Ambulance. A separate class will be devoted to “Finding an Emergency Helicopter Landing Zone on the Farm or Ranch.”

The noon keynote luncheon address is entitled “Fremont County Air Rescue History and Service” and it will be presented by the Classic Air Medical Team. The lunch will be provided by the Fremont County Cattlewomen.

Other programs including Preventive Medicine for Beef Cattle, Record Keeping, Using Turnips as a Cover Crop, Getting your Hay Certified Weed Free and the Wyoming First Grains Project, among others.

The programs begin at 9 a.m.

Trade Show photos Wednesday by Ernie Over