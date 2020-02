The Central Wyoming College Entrada club is raising money to build a little reading library to place on campus for students and community members to enjoy. The club has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the project. The fundraising goal is $500.

Each year this club chooses a service project that benefits the community and the college and this year is the little reading library.

All money raised by this GoFundMe will go directly to creating the reading library, according to the club.