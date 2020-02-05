Airbnb reports $4.4 Million revenue in Wyoming

Airbnb, the world’s leading community driven hospitality company, announced today that its Wyoming host community earned a combined $4.4 million in supplemental income while welcoming approximately 16,700 guest arrivals during the five biggest guest arrival weekends in 2019.

“More Wyoming families are embracing the economic opportunities of home sharing, which brings an economic boost to small businesses and communities across the state,” said Laura Spanjian, Airbnb’s Senior Policy Manager. “We are proud of the role our host community plays in adding affordable lodging options during the state’s busiest tourism weekends, while leveraging this demand to earn meaningful extra income.”

The five biggest weekends for Airbnb guest arrivals in 2019 included:

2019 Weekend Dates Total Guest Arrivals Total Host Earnings Upcoming 2020 Weekend Dates July 26-28, ’19 3,620 $1 million July 24-26, 2020 July 19-21, ’19 3,600 $1 million July 17-19, 2020 July 5-7, ’19 3,200 $946,000 July 3,-5, 2020 Aug. 9- 11, ’19 3,200 $775,000 August 7-9, 2020 Aug. 2- 4, ’19 3,100 $760,000 July 31-Aug. 2, 2020

The home sharing community provides significant value through expanded lodging capacity across communities in Wyoming during holiday weekends and during summer tourism season.

Along with helping hosts earn important supplemental income, Airbnb also helps generate revenue for local economies around the world. According to an Airbnb survey of more than 35,000 responses from our host and guest community in the United States**:

92 percent of Airbnb hosts say they recommend restaurants and cafes to guests.

56 percent of Airbnb hosts say they recommend cultural activities such as museums, festivals, and historical sites to guests.

55 percent of Airbnb hosts say hosting has helped them afford their homes.

On average, Airbnb guests say 41 percent of their spending occurs in the neighborhood where they stay.

Unlike other business models that siphon the money they generate out of communities, Airbnb activity directly benefits the communities our hosts call home. Since Airbnb was founded, hosts keep 97 percent and have earned over $65 billion sharing their homes that many use to pay the bills and pursue their passions.

In addition, in 2019, Airbnb reached a landmark cumulative $2 billion in tourist-related taxes that have been collected and remitted to local governments on behalf of our global host community over the past four years.

What follows is an overview of guest arrivals and total host income, broken down by the top counties during the five biggest weekends of 2019.