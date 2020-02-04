Snowfall resulted in crashes, stuck vehicles; Assault

Several vehicles were involved in fender benders yesterday in the deep snow, several vehicles also became stuck and police assisted freeing them.

A hit and run driver in a gray extended cab pickup struck a vehicle at South Second West and West Washington and fled the scene. The driver was identified, however, and was issued traffic citations.

The first report of snowmobiles racing down North 16th East came in during the big snow Monday. A Police report is pending.

A student at the Wind River Job Corps center alleged a staff member assaulted him. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Travis C’Hair, 26, Riverton, Arrested, Public Intoxication.

Dustin Friday, 29, Riverton, Arrested, Criminal Trespass

Eugene Ridgley, 58, Ethete, Arrested, Public Intoxication

Gregory Duran, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance, Interference, Fremont County Warrant.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.