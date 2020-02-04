Riverton Clerk/Treasurers office closed today

The Clerk/Treasurer Annex Office in Riverton will be CLOSED today. Based on Clerk Julie Freese and Treasurer’s recent policy, anytime the WYDOT Road Report shows NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL between Lander and Riverton, the Annex will be closed. Thank you for understanding that safety is of utmost concern to us for our employees. We hope to be open on Thursday. — Julie Freese and Tom Majdic.

Other closures reported today include the Wind River Transportation Authority Bus Lines; the Riverton Senior Citizens Center, and the Eastern Shoshoni and Northern Arapaho Head Start programs.