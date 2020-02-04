Breaking News

Let’s Talk Fremont 02/04/2020 Part Two

Article Updated: February 4, 2020
For part two of the show, Ann Rowe-Arey, Rebecca Pitt and Deven Pitt promoted the 9th Annual Not So Wild Wild Game Dinner coming up Saturday at the Fremont Center. 


Ann Rowe-Arey, Rebecca Pitt and Deven Pitt

