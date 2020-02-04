Jun 21, 1955 – Jan 30, 2020

Jeff LaFoya, 64, of Riverton passed away at his home on Thursday, January 30, 2020.. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Cornerstone Community Church. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

David Jeffrey LaFoya was born on June 21, 1955 in Los Angeles, CA to Fred David and Joy Marie (Coates) LaFoya. He graduated from high school in Sunnyville, CA. He then attended trade school becoming an electrician. He also attended college in San Jose, CA. He moved to Riverton in 1996 and made it his forever home.

He married Kathy Treesh and together the raised two boys, Daniel and Brandon.

He knew his Lord.

Jeff worked as an electrician on big industrial jobs for most of his live.

He was a union member of IBENW for electricians.

Jeff enjoyed carpentry, gardening, fishing, and was a rock hound, he loved going with his Dad. He loved baseball and was a fan of the 49ers.

He is survived by his mother, Joy LaFoya; sons, Daniel Treesh and Brandon (Shelsi) David LaFoya; brother, Charles Benham; and sisters, Kimberly Nannett Goodman, and Tamera Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fred LaFoya; sister, Joy Apodaca; and brother “Big” Jeff LaFoya.

