Identity Theft/Fraud; Man hit by vehicle; Deputies assisted LPD with female subject

There were 42 calls for service on Snowy Monday according to the dispatch center at the sheriff’s office in Lander. There were 10 ambulance calls and one fire call. Two persons were booked into the detention center which is currently responsible for 203 inmates, including one on home detention and 13 inmates are being housed outside of the county. There were no county arrests reported on Monday.

From the call log:

Deputies were called to investigate a vehicle crash involving a Lander Police unit at 2:48 pm on Rodeo Drive.

An ambulance was summoned to Buckhorn Flats west of Riverton where and individual had reportedly fallen off of a horse and was injured.

A case of identity theft and fraud was reported when an unknown subject used the reporting party’s name and Social Security Number to obtain Cable TV service in Riverton.

A State Trooper responded to the Sinks Canyon Road where a pedestrian at a mail box was struck by a vehicle.

Deputies assisted the Lander Police with a female subject who refused to leave the Pit Stop Travel Center and was sleeping at a table there.

A German Shepard dog was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday on Country Acres Road and was taken to the Stock Doc for treatment of its injuries.

The single fire call was for a fire alarm on Great Plains Road at Arapahoe.