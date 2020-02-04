A Piece of Lander History Passes into Memory

An “old timer” in Lander “bit the dust” recently. The historic home of early Lander settler and merchant, Major Noyes Baldwin, has been torn down. The house had been standing near the corner of South Second Street and Sweetwater Street since 1879.

The Baldwin’s first operated a trading post at Double Cabins (the future site of Hudson) in 1866; were driven out by raiding Lakota and others in the spring of 1867; then built a trading post that still stands north of Lander in 1868. Again, they were driven out by raiding Lakota and others that same year after their son George was born. They finally moved down to the new town of Lander around 1876.

The Baldwins first had their store in a log building and then built their stone mercantile and warehouse in 1884 (now housing the Crux Coffee Shop and Wyoming Catholic College and Offices.)

The beams in the attic of their home were hauled by railroad as far as Point of Rocks in 1879 and came overland by freight wagon. They were marked Point of Rocks, 1879.

The original mercantile which later became a clothing store was the oldest family operated business in Wyoming from the original trading post in 1886, until the store finally closed in 1995.

–Jean Mathisen Haugen