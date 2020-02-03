Thefts, Cat bite, Nine arrests

Riverton Police reported receiving 61 calls for service in the past 72 hours that ended at 7 am Monday, Feb. 3rd.

From the all blotter:

A woman went to the Emergency Room at SageWest Health Care, Riverton for treatment of a cat bite.

A theft of liquor from Smith’s Food and Drug was reported Sunday at 9:04 p.m. The suspect drove off in a gold Chevrolet pickup. The incident is under investigation.

A 52-inch television was reported missing from an apartment in the 800 block of Rainbow Drive.

A woman reported she had been scammed out of $400. A report was taken.

A generator was reported stolen from Walmart. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Rudolph Norse, 51, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Allen Whiteplume, 34, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Edwin Amour, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Pedestrians Under the Influence.

Amanda Bushyhead, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

Pennie frost, 41, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Justin Tindall, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Washakie County Warrant.

Trishanna Monroe, 41, Arapahoe, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant.

Eugene Ridgley, 58, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication.

Dustin Friday, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Municipal Warrant