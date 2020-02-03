School/Other Closings this morning…

Breaking News

Article Updated: February 3, 2020
SCHOOL AND OTHER CLOSINGS that we have been made aware of. (this list will be expanded as we receive the information.
St. Margaret’s in Riverton
FCSD#38 at Arapahoe
Shoshoni Schools
Riverton Schools FCSD#25
Trinity Lutheran School-Riverton
Lander School Distrct 1
Wind River Schools District 6
Fort Washakie schools district 31
Wyoming Indian schools district 14
Ethete Emersion Preschool
Riverton Senior Center
Thermopolis Senior Center – call 864-2151 if you need assistance
St. Stephens Indian School
Hot Springs County Schools
WRTA- Wind River Transportation Authority
Central Wyoming College-Main Campus and Lander Center
Indian Health Service at Fort Washakie
Eastern Shoshone Tribal Offices
Campbell County Schools – Gillette on a two hour start delay

Just added:

Fremont Counseling-including all groups, Riverton and Lander

Fremont County Library System

Wind River Family & Community Health Care

Wind River Cares

Northern Arapaho Tribal Offices

Riverton VA Clinic

Fremont County Government except for the Sheriff’s Office

The morning flight of United Express is delayed until 12:45 p.m.

