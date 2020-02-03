Salazar seeking solution to Prescription Drug Prices

Statement from Wyoming State. Representative Tim Salazar of HD34:

‘I am announcing today I will be bringing legislation this month to study the feasibility of importation of prescription drugs to Wyoming for the purpose of lowering costs to our citizens. This bill seeks free market solutions. This legislation would direct the WY Department of Health to study the feasibility of a prescription drug importation program for possible implementation in Wyoming for cost savings.’

‘Since Congress has not acted to help the shocking rise of prescription drug prices, it has fallen to state legislatures and their 10th Amendment Rights to explore opening up state markets for importation of drugs that meet U.S. quality standards & let Wyoming citizens attain the same cost savings as consumers in other countries.’

‘Seniors & parents of children make daily critical decisions on whether they can or cannot afford prescription drugs. This bill seeks to help them. All imported drugs would have to be tested for authenticity and safety and be labeled for sale in the U.S. All drugs would also have to be FDA approved.’ ‘This proposal, I believe, will help many of my constituents who live on fixed incomes, working families & those who have no health insurance