RPD Chief Eric Murphy to seek Medical Retirement

This past Saturday Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy reported on his Facebook Page that he had suffered a stroke back in September and was seeking medical retirement.

The Chief’s entire statement is copied below:

“Good morning everyone. This hasn’t been a secret but I haven’t publicly said anything either until the press got a hold of it yesterday and are going to run a story.

I suffered a stroke in September and have been dealing with some issues related to that stroke. I received retirement paperwork this week to see if I qualify for a medical retirement.

I would appreciate everyone’s prayers for me and my family as we go through this process. I have had the most amazing career as Police Officer over the last 23 years and I feel So blessed to have been able to do it for as long as I have. I love all of you and appreciate your continued support. Thank you.”