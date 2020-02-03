Breaking News

Preliminary snowfall totals: 11.4″ at Lander, 7.8″ Riverton

News Director
Article Updated: February 3, 2020
Comments Off on Preliminary snowfall totals: 11.4″ at Lander, 7.8″ Riverton
WYDOT Webcam image at the US 287/WYO 789 Intersection in Lander

The National Weather Service is reporting that nearly a foot of snow has fallen in and around Lander since Sunday night as of 9 a.m. Monday morning. And the snow continues to come down. A Winter Storm Warning is in place through 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Observer reports: 

FREMONT COUNTY...   
6 SW LANDER...                    11.4 INCHES.  
LANDER AIRPORT...                 10.7 INCHES.  
3 SW LANDER...                    10.5 INCHES.  
7 WNW LANDER...                     10 INCHES.  
1 N LANDER...                       10 INCHES.  
9 SSE LANDER...                    9.5 INCHES.  
HUDSON...                          8.5 INCHES.  
ATLANTIC CITY...                     8 INCHES.  
BROOKS LAKE...                       8 INCHES.  
1 S RIVERTON...                    7.8 INCHES.  
RIVERTON...                          7 INCHES.  
4 W RIVERTON...                      7 INCHES. 
SHOSHONI...                          6 inches.
DUBOIS...                            4 INCHES.  
RIVERTON AIRPORT...                3.2 INCHES. 

HOT SPRINGS COUNTY...   
9 NE THERMOPOLIS...                6.2 INCHES.  
6 N THERMOPOLIS...                 5.5 INCHES.

WYDOT Web camera images from around the county as of 10:45 a.m.

  • Riverton
  • Lander
  • Kinnear
  • Dubois
  • Crowhert
  • Diversion Dam
  • Johnnie Lee’s Corner
  • Lower Red Canyon
  • Sweetwater River on Highway 28

Post navigation

Posted in: