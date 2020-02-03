Preliminary snowfall totals: 11.4″ at Lander, 7.8″ Riverton

The National Weather Service is reporting that nearly a foot of snow has fallen in and around Lander since Sunday night as of 9 a.m. Monday morning. And the snow continues to come down. A Winter Storm Warning is in place through 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Observer reports:
FREMONT COUNTY...
6 SW LANDER... 11.4 INCHES.
LANDER AIRPORT... 10.7 INCHES.
3 SW LANDER... 10.5 INCHES.
7 WNW LANDER... 10 INCHES.
1 N LANDER... 10 INCHES.
9 SSE LANDER... 9.5 INCHES.
HUDSON... 8.5 INCHES.
ATLANTIC CITY... 8 INCHES.
BROOKS LAKE... 8 INCHES.
1 S RIVERTON... 7.8 INCHES.
RIVERTON... 7 INCHES.
4 W RIVERTON... 7 INCHES.
SHOSHONI... 6 inches.
DUBOIS... 4 INCHES.
RIVERTON AIRPORT... 3.2 INCHES.
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY...
9 NE THERMOPOLIS... 6.2 INCHES.
6 N THERMOPOLIS... 5.5 INCHES.
WYDOT Web camera images from around the county as of 10:45 a.m.