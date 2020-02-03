Aug 7, 1943 – Jan 28, 2020

Marsha Maurine Drake, age 76, passed away on January 28, 2020. No services are scheduled.

Marsha was born August 7, 1943 in Ross, California to Martha and Joseph Phelps. She was married to Dennis Drake on November 29, 1994 in Casper, WY, who lovingly filled the role of husband, companion, and caretaker throughout their 26 years together.

Marsha was known for her generous spirit and giving nature. She was a lover of animals, children, and all things in nature. Her generosity to those in need is something she will always be remembered for. Throughout her life she “adopted” many families in need, even when she was in need herself.

She loved her children and grandchildren with a passion. When her grandchildren were young she loved taking them to the store to pick out fish for her fish tank. She taught them to appreciate nature and their surroundings. With her healing spirit, she had a natural cure for everything and passed that along to her children.

For many years Marsha worked at Riverton Memorial Hospital, working her way up from housekeeping to Medical Records. She was brilliant, hardworking, and determined. Her proudest accomplishment though was raising her four beautiful children single handedly. She was very proud to have raised good humans.

Marsha was known for her strong-mindedness. She imparted wisdom and advice with her sassy wit and brutal honesty. Her beautiful spirit and spunk will be missed by all who loved her. She was truly one of a kind.

In her memory, please adopt a family, grow yellow flowers (her favorite color), hug your loved one and be kind to animals.

Marsha is survived by her husband, Dennis Drake; four children, Shawnel Howe, Robert Bracken and spouse Collette Bracken, Kimberley Tucker, and Shayne Bracken; step-children, Steven Drake, Lisa Stepp and spouse, and Tami Marshall and spouse; two step-sisters, Valerie and Sharon; 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

