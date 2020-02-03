Crashes all over the county

In the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received 143 calls for service, including 53 ambulance calls and five fire calls. Twenty-one individuals were booked into the detention center, which today is responsible for 200 inmates, one on home detention and 13 inmates being housed outside of the county.

From the call log:

A vehicle crash was reported Friday on the Union Pass Road west of Dubois. A female reported she crashed her truck while coming home from work.

Other weekend fender-benders included a vehicle on Peterson Road north of Riverton, a vehicle that went through a fence on North Fork Road outside of Lander, a vehicle stranded in the snow near Jeffrey City, a semi-tractor/trailer combination slide off of the Lyons Valley Road

Fire calls included two responses to a vehicle crashy near Jeffrey City, Natural gas investigations on East Roosevelt and Timber Lane in Riverton and a vehicle crash on Delfelder Road near Riverton.