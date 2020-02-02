Six More Weeks of Winter – prediction from “Lander Lil”

Yep, it was sunny this morning, and you know what that means on Ground Hog Day. Lander historian and published poet Jean (Mathisen) Haugen put the day in perspective

PRAIRIE DOG PROGNOSTICATOR

By Jean (Mathisen) Haugen

Today folks are speculating

about Puxutawny Phil,

the well known groundhog,

but out here we have Lander Lil.

Lander Lil is a prairie dog–

we used to have them in town

and 36 years ago she showed up

to forecast the weather on down

to let us know if winter

or spring will soon show.

But here in old Wyoming,

We can usually bet it will be snow!

We even have a Winter Warning

posted through the 2nd and into Tuesday,

but says it will be sunny Sunday moring

so she’ll see her shadow that way.

She is a western character,

even wears a cowboy hat,

chirps with a Wyoming drawl

to warn of this and that.

Well, whatever she says,

we’re gathering more wood in

and piling hay on the sleigh,

and that prairie dog’s gonna’ grin.

Spring doesn’t show until May most years,

mostly much around here–

so who know what prognosticating

prairie dog will have to say this year!

Jean “Anon E. Moose” Haugen 02-02-2020