Jul 8, 1931 – Jan 28, 2020

Norma Jean Conilogue went to heaven on January 28, 2020 Viewing will be held prior to the service from 8:00 am to 9:00 am. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Riverton. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander.

Norma was born on July 8, 1931 to Clyde and Viola (Voyles) Engleman in Harrison County near Corydon Indiana. She grew up on the farm and couldn’t wait to get to the city. She graduated from Leavenworth HS in 1949. She attended Spencerian Business School for a private secretarial course. She worked in the office P. Lorillard & Co. who made Old Gold cigarettes. She received 2 free packs of cigarettes a week which she gave to her uncle.

She met the love of her life Eldon Conilogue while he was stationed at Fort Knox and they were married 3 years later, on January 8, 1955 in Corydon Indiana. They moved to Cheyenne Wyoming.

Norma worked at the VA Hospital. Her next job was working for the Resource Teachers of the Cheyenne School district for 11 years. After moving to Lander in 1973, Norma worked part-time for Dr. Fontaine. She retired when Eldon retired so they could travel together.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eldon of 50 years. Her sister Margaret Mattingly and husband Jim.

She is survived by her son Matthew (Susan) of Riverton Wy. Daughters, Diane (Chris) Gray of Glenrock Wy. Rhea (Val) Galvan of Mesa AZ. 11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and 2 on the way.

In Lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to Trinity Lutheran School, Riverton, WY.

