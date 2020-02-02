Breaking News

Local Basketball Scores

News Director
Article Updated: February 2, 2020
Comments Off on Local Basketball Scores
Wind River at Shoshoni High School Basketball. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

Tuesday:

Lander Valley 65, Riverton 55; Lady Wolverines 57, Lady Tigers 47

Friday:

Worland 77 Lander Valley 69; Lady Warriors 51 #3 Lady Tigers 38

Wyoming Indian 72, Kemmerer 57; Lady Chiefs 60 Lady Rangers 28

Shoshoni 50, Wind River 45; Lady Cougars 51 Lady Blue 30

St. Stephens 95 Ten Sleep 34; Lady Pioneers 42 Lady Eagles 27

Saturday:

Wyoming Indian 89 3A Lyman 85, (OT) – War-Lance Black Shawl 32 points; Lady Chiefs 62 3A Lady Eagles 44

Shoshoni 52 Riverside 39; Lady Rebels 55, Lady Blue 26

St. Stephens 87 Burlington 50; Lady Huskies 46 Lady Eagles 31

Meeteetse 41 Dubois 38

Big Piney 69 Thermopolis 64; Lady Cats 38 Lady Punchers 31

Community College:

Central Wyoming- 120 Gillette- 111 (2 OTs)

CWC Individual Stats: James Woods- 38 points, 8 rebounds; Darius Guinn- 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Dave Francois- 18 points; Jacob Smith- 12 points; Jerroda Briscoe- 12 points, 2 blocks; Anthony Mensah- 8 points, 7 rebounds

Post navigation

Posted in: