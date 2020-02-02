Local Basketball Scores

Tuesday:
Lander Valley 65, Riverton 55; Lady Wolverines 57, Lady Tigers 47
Friday:
Worland 77 Lander Valley 69; Lady Warriors 51 #3 Lady Tigers 38
Wyoming Indian 72, Kemmerer 57; Lady Chiefs 60 Lady Rangers 28
Shoshoni 50, Wind River 45; Lady Cougars 51 Lady Blue 30
St. Stephens 95 Ten Sleep 34; Lady Pioneers 42 Lady Eagles 27
Saturday:
Wyoming Indian 89 3A Lyman 85, (OT) – War-Lance Black Shawl 32 points; Lady Chiefs 62 3A Lady Eagles 44
Shoshoni 52 Riverside 39; Lady Rebels 55, Lady Blue 26
St. Stephens 87 Burlington 50; Lady Huskies 46 Lady Eagles 31
Meeteetse 41 Dubois 38
Big Piney 69 Thermopolis 64; Lady Cats 38 Lady Punchers 31
Community College:
Central Wyoming- 120 Gillette- 111 (2 OTs)
CWC Individual Stats: James Woods- 38 points, 8 rebounds; Darius Guinn- 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Dave Francois- 18 points; Jacob Smith- 12 points; Jerroda Briscoe- 12 points, 2 blocks; Anthony Mensah- 8 points, 7 rebounds