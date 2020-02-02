Biggest snow of the season coming tonight thru Tuesday

Winter returns with a vengeance later today. Snow will develop over northwest Wyoming this afternoon and spread southeast tonight. A gusty north to northeast wind will develop behind the cold front today and tonight. The heaviest snowfall looks to occur tonight through Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport.

A winter storm warning remains in effect from 8 p.m. this evening to 5 a.m. Tuesday

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Basin, Lander Foothills and Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range.

WHEN…From 8 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…6 to 12 inches in the Wind River Basin. Snowfall of 12 to 18 inches in the Lander Foothills. Snowfall of 5 to 8 inches from Crowheart to Dubois.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…16 to 24 inches on the eastern slopes of the Wind River Mountains with locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall of 8 to 16 inches on the western slopes.

* IMPACTS…Travel may be very difficult late tonight and Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…South Pass will be impacted with a northeast wind of 25 to 35 mph with higher gusts. Near blizzard conditions may occur. Some blowing and drifting snow will occur in other areas.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.